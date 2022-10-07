AMESBURY — Amesbury Middle School students got a taste of what their career paths may be like Thursday when they took part in a career fair in the school’s cafeteria.
The event featured 25 tables with representatives for various careers, including engineering, law enforcement, agriculture, education and science.
Students rotated between two stations based on a career quiz given to them a week earlier to determine which pathway they may choose, with the final five minutes of the fair dedicated to “free roaming.” There was a frantic scramble to each table for the free roam portion, with the foresters’ and police officers’ tables seeing particularly large crowds.
“We’re teaching students about how to build their networks because when they go into the career field, normally it’s through networks,” school STEM coach Jennifer Donais said. “So we used ours to get them to be exposed to different networks ... .”
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and has become a priority in Massachusetts school systems.
The cafeteria quickly became a hub of conversation, with each table hosting a group of sixth-graders learning from a professional in the individual’s selected field.
Representatives for each career table had their own unique approach, with many bringing in items from the job, including engineering models and tools, turtle shells, and police vests and helmets. Students were excited to be able to learn about so many career paths.
“It’s great to like know what people wanted to do when they were younger and how they grew to be what they are now,” sixth-grader Sophia Drew said. “One person is a vacation operator that makes plans, I want to do that like a part-time job and be a preschool teacher, too.”
David Chirwa, who is also in sixth grade, said his focus is to make it to the NBA like his idol, Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he still found the career fair to be helpful.
“It would be really cool if I changed my mind to do any of these careers, and I find it cool that these people took the time of their day to come do this,” Chirwa said.
English language arts teacher Stacey Fijalkowski, who helped organize the event, said the fair is a perfect way to prepare students for the school’s STEM Showcase on Oct. 18 when students will give a presentation to try to persuade members of the audience to go into their chosen careers.
Following the event, 12 students will be selected for the Boston Showcase at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Oct. 21 to give a presentation to industry experts.
“I’m hoping that they are able to take some of the skills in this interview and turn it into their presentations for next week, so I had told them today, ‘You are watching a presenter,’” Fijalkowski said. “A week from today, you will be the presenter, so I want them to really pick up on some of those things, too.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
