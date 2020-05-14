Amesbury millyard, 'parklets' may be restaurant options

AMESBURY — The city won’t be putting any of its diners out on the street when restaurants reopen.
Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to release a four-point plan for reopening the state’s economy on Monday.
Since the virus has not been eradicated, restaurant owners and municipalities have been working together to come up with interesting ways to go about their business in a coronavirus world.
Newburyport City Councilor James McCauley sponsored an order this week that proposes closing parts of that city’s State and Pleasant streets to vehicular traffic to allow restaurants to serve their customers outdoors.
But Carriagetown has no such plans, according to Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
“We don’t have any streets that would be good to close that wouldn’t cause confusion and annoyance,” Thayer said. “But we are looking at the Upper Millyard amphitheater.”
Thayer also said the city is looking at allowing restaurants to create small sidewalk extensions called “parklets.” These would allow customers to be served in parking spaces just outside the restaurants.
“We haven’t decided anything yet and nothing has been determined,” Thayer said. “We still have to work with the police and other departments. As soon as we have that figured out, we will let people know.”
On Tuesday night, Mayor Kassandra Gove told the City Council her administration is putting together a business economic adjustment team of 12 or more people who would assist with implementation of the governor’s reopening plan.
“There will be a checklist that businesses have to go through to make sure that they can reopen safely,” Thayer said. “So this task force will help our businesses with that.”
Gove said the team would include Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills and a city councilor.
“We (will have) members from a variety of different industries across the community, public health officials and other city officials as well,” Gove said.
