AMESBURY - The mother of two small children was thrown behind bars Wednesday after an Essex County prosecutor told a Newburyport District Court judge that local police found a 1970s-era revolver in her apartment closet.
Kylee Hersey, 35, of Clarks Road, was charged with possessing a firearm without a license and improper storage of a firearm, and ordered held on $1,000 cash bail. But because she was on probation at the time of her arrest Tuesday, Judge Allen Swan ordered her held without bail until at least next month's probation revocation hearing.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked for $2,500 cash bail considering the 1976 Colt revolver was inside a closet where her two children, ages, 2 and 5 could have seen it.
But Hersey's attorney, Paul Errico, said the revolver was inside a duffle bag that was stuffed inside a tote bag. The closet was also barricaded by a recliner and a mattress making it all the more unlikely her children could get at it.
According to Kennedy, Hersey tried to sell the gun to an old boyfriend. When he declined, she then asked him if he could ditch it for her. Concerned, the ex-boyfriend alerted Amesbury police Detective Matthew Cunningham. That prompted Cunningham and another officer to visit Hersey's apartment and ask if they could search her closet, the place where the ex-boyfriend said she kept it.
Hersey agreed to the search knowing full well police would find the gun, Errico countered.
"They were up front, she was upfront," Errico said during his turn to speak.
Errico, who said $2,500 was "tantamount to holding her without bail," questioned the motive of Hersey's ex-boyfriend saying there were hard feelings between the two and it was within reason to believe he was retaliating. He asked Swan to release her on personal recognizance and not to hold her on the possible probation violation.
But Swan was not swayed finding there was probable cause Hersey violated probation and ordered her held. On the new charges, Swan set bail at $1,000. Hersey is due back in court on Jan. 19, for both a pretrial hearing and a probation violation hearing.
While awaiting trial, Hersey was ordered to stay away and have no contact from all witnesses, not to posses any firearms, and comply with all Department of Children and Families orders.
