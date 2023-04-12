AMESBURY — The city is grieving the loss of Department of Public Works employee Geoff Cyr, who died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency while working at Lake Gardner. He was 58.
"We collectively mourn the loss of Geoff Cyr and extend our sincere condolences to his family," William Donahue, Mayor Kassandra Gove's communication director, said in a statement Wednesday. "His presence will be truly missed. Support and counseling services have been made available to city employees."
Donahue called Cyr "a valued member" of the DPW since starting his career with the city in 2014.
"He could be found around town working on countless public works projects and was essential to the maintenance of all our municipal buildings," Donahue said.
Very little is publicly known about the incident as Gove's office declined to comment.
Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey also declined to explain what happened, only saying the matter was still "under investigation." Bailey went on to say that all updates were to come from Gove's office.
Word of the incident was first heard by Daily News staff over the police scanner Tuesday morning, with a dispatcher saying emergency rescue personnel were needed to respond to the lake's dam after receiving word of an unresponsive man there.
Hours later, the city first referenced the situation in a social media post.
"Due to the unexpected passing of one of our city employees, some offices may be temporarily closed. We thank you for your patience as we allow our staff the time to process the news and access counseling services as needed," the post reads.
Later Tuesday, Donahue said offices were not closed, but grief counselors were made available.
About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gove released her own statement.
“I have known Geoff since before taking office and am deeply saddened by his passing. His positive attitude, willingness to help, MacGyver-like skills, and contagious laugh will be greatly missed in our offices. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and colleagues as they grieve," Gove said.
Cyr's death comes as the city searches for a new DPW director after interim Director Peter Manor announced he was leaving. His last day is Friday. Manor was picked to lead the department upon the unexpected resignation of 20-year DPW Director Rob Desmarais in late December.
In addition to his DPW duties, Cyr served as a city fence viewer helping to resolve neighbor disputes. Upon request, Cyr inspected fences to make sure they were in good repair. The goal of a fence viewer, according to the city's website, is to solve problems involving size, condition, and distance from property lines.
Lake Gardner Association President Bruce McBrien called Cyr "one of the truly good guys" who was getting ready to retire. McBrien went on to say he enjoyed working with Cyr on lake projects, including repairing damaged signs and overseeing groundwork details related to beach renovations.
"He will be remembered fondly by those of us who knew what he did quietly, without fanfare or expectation. He just did what needed to be done. His passing leaves a huge hole, and some really big boots to fill. I know that he is already greatly missed," McBrien said.
