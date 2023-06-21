AMESBURY — The Fourth of July fireworks that traditionally cap off the weeklong Amesbury Days have been postponed until Labor Day after last-minute issues concerning mowing the portion of Woodsom Farm where the celebration takes place.
On Monday, Conservation Committee Chairman Tim Broadrick sent an email that references an email from Public Works Director Joseph Buckley.
Buckley’s email asserts that on a visit Friday, he did not see a significant population of nesting birds and that he thought it would be imperative to begin mowing Tuesday. The area provides nesting grounds for two endangered bird species: the Eastern meadowlark and the bobolink.
In an interview, Broadrick voiced his concerns about the timing of Buckley’s email.
“All of a sudden it looks like somebody rolled out of bed and realized there were going to be fireworks in a few weeks and holy crap, we haven’t followed the management plan,” he said. “So now there’s no place for people to put their lawn chairs at Woodsom because we haven’t been mowing it the way we have every single year.”
Buckley did not return a phone call seeking comment on his email in time for this report.
The news, however, prompted a quick response from Amesbury Days organizer Eli Bailin, who said the fireworks would have to be delayed due to the mowing issue.
“It is impacting the fireworks where they will now be held on the Monday of Labor Day,” Bailin said.
Since 2019, the mayor’s office has been responsible for the care and maintenance of Woodsom Farm, not the Conservation Commission, according to Broadrick.
That year, the City Council adopted a bill that converted Woodsom Farm to a city park under Article 97 and the Public Lands Preservation Act.
“We have no authority now on that property because under this designation now it is exclusively managed by the mayor’s office, but we at least have an interest in environmental protection,” Broadrick said.
Broadrick’s email explained that in 2017, the Amesbury Open Space Committee recommended a mowing plan for the open fields at Woodsom Farm that included certain zones being mowed once every three weeks starting May 1 and other zones not being mowed at all until after Aug. 15 to provide nesting grounds for the two endangered bird species.
“When you follow them (the schedule), all these different uses can be accommodated and the environment can be protected,” Broadrick said in the interview. “When you ignore them, when you don’t want to follow them, then you get into situations like this that are really unfortunate all the way around.”
He added that Conservation Commission members noticed the mowing plan at Woodsom Farm has not been followed this year due to what he believes are budgeting constraints and not having enough money to do the mowing.
“I don’t understand that since we’ve been doing it for years,” Broadrick said.
In an emailed statement, Mayor Kassandra Gove acknowledged that mowing was not done on time.
“In recent years, the mowing of Woodsom Farm has been done by our facilities staff member at Public Works. After his sudden passing this spring our mowing schedule was delayed and Mr. Broadrick is correct, the nesting season for grassland endangered birds who flourish in this area is well underway,” Gove’s statement read, referring to the late Geoffrey Cyr, who suffered a fatal medical emergency in April.
Gove took a swipe at Broadrick’s communication style.
“It’s unfortunate that the chair of the Conservation Commission did not communicate with me or the staff any of his concerns. I understand he had no firsthand knowledge of the work we had done and appreciate his concerns,” Gove said.
The work her office did included reaching out to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife for guidance. That prompted a visit from MassWildlife staff to meet with city officials and Mass Audubon Society members for an on-site grid search of the area for these particular birds, according to Gove’s statement.
“An area identified as having no nests present was approved for mowing and we were encouraged to do so in order to discourage nesting in that area,” she said. “Confirmation of this approval has been received in writing from the state ornithologist. Mowing is underway. This will impact the upcoming holiday celebrations.”
Prior to the fireworks being officially rescheduled, Broadrick said it is unfortunate that the Conservation Commission will come across as dampening Amesbury Days.
“We don’t want be the people who are against fireworks,” he said. “That’s not a political position any of us wants to take. We want enjoy the Fourth of July with our families and we want to watch fireworks.”.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.