AMESBURY — A local man accused of killing his mother in March was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury on Wednesday, setting the stage for his arraignment on murder and other charges.
John Brittan, 27, was committed to Bridgewater State Hospital days after he stabbed his mother to death and severely injured his stepfather in their Chester Street home.
Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office, said a date has yet to be scheduled for Brittan's arraignment in Superior Court.
Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of 23 Chester St. died from her injuries after she was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, according to the DA's Office. She was stabbed several times in the head and back, and initially taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, but later transferred to Boston.
Diehl-Peirce’s husband, 65-year-old Edmund Peirce, who was also stabbed several times as he fought with Brittan, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brittan is his stepson.
At Brittan's initial arraignment in Newburyport District Court, a court clinician told a judge that the suspect was unable to understand the charges against him. Brittan was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person over age 60.
He was sent to the hospital that same day and ordered to undergo an additional evaluation to determine his mental capacity to stand trial.
Brittan was suffering from delusions shortly before he grabbed a knife and began stabbing his mother, according to police reports of the incident.
At the police station, Brittan made several statements, including that he was related to Queen Elizabeth II and that his mother and stepfather were not his real parents and on death row, according to police.
Detective Steven Reed said Brittan told him that he was being held hostage and had to “take matters into his own hands.”
He also told Reed he tried to shoot them with a homemade gun but when that failed, he grabbed a knife and went after them, according to the detective’s report.
