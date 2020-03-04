AMESBURY – Barbara Diehl-Peirce, a 65-year-old mother stabbed to death last weekend, played the violin, loved gardening and always did her best to help people, including the son now accused of killing her, according to a longtime friend.
Darling Merrill, who has styled and cut Diehl-Peirce’s hair for years from her Darling Merrill Hair Company studio on Harris Street, said she wanted people to know the human side of the Amesbury woman she and others called “Beau.”
“That woman did everything she could for her kid, she never lost hope that he’d one day be OK,” Merrill said Tuesday afternoon, referring to 27-year-old John Brittan. “He was just really sick.”
Charged with murdering his mother and attempting to kill his stepfather, Brittan was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Diehl-Peirce, who lived at 23 Chester St., died from her injuries late Saturday after she was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center.
Diehl-Peirce’s husband, 65-year-old Edmund Peirce, was taken to a New Hampshire hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
The motive for the deadly attack remains unclear but, according to police reports, Brittan was suffering from delusions shortly before he grabbed a knife and began stabbing his mother. Peirce was injured trying to stop Brittan from attacking Diehl-Peirce.
Court psychologist Kerry Nelligan told Judge Peter Doyle that Brittan lacked the capacity to help in his defense and could not comprehend the charges against him. Nelligan also said Brittan has a history of mental illness and suffers from paranoid delusions and bipolar schizophrenia.
Merrill said she met Diehl-Peirce in 2013 when she brought her son into Merrill’s salon for a haircut. After that, the mother and son came back for more appointments – enough in fact that the two women became close.
“I’m still processing it,” Merrill said. “We honestly had this bond. It was incredible, she was almost like my mother.”
Merrill said she last saw Diehl-Peirce in January and that she appeared to be very happy. In addition to playing the violin, Diehl-Peirce also played the ukulele and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
“She was a character,” Merrill said, pausing at times to hold back tears. “I loved her. I will miss her immensely.”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.