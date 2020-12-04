AMESBURY — The economics of 2020 have many local residents making a Christmas wish list for their families and hoping that more than just Santa Claus is checking it twice. The city's Business Economic Adjustment Team has put together a program to help.
City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said a lot of local families are struggling with the health and economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of people have lost their jobs or their hours have been cut," Thayer said. "With the holidays coming up, they are worried about their kids not being able to experience the holidays that they are used to."
Thayer said she noticed a few local mothers posted family holiday wish lists on social media and was heartened by the almost immediate response from the community.
"So many people responded," Thayer said. "They were all saying, 'I just bought something,' or, 'I want to buy something.'"
Thayer brought her story to the city's Business Economic Adjustment Team, which wanted to offer local retailers a chance to pitch in.
"The idea is really to kill two birds with one stone," Thayer said. "We want to help our families who are in need but we also want to help our local retailers."
Any community member who is struggling during the holiday season can go to one of the participating Make a Wish List retailers and put together a wish list from the store's items, Thayer said. People looking to help can then come into the store and purchase items to help check that item off the family's wish list.
The purchased items will then be made available to the wish list family or families for pickup.
"We want to support our retailers and our families," Thayer said. "So, anyone who wants to create a wish list or help out, please do."
Although the Make A Wish List program has only been running for less than a week, it already has two local businesses, Hedgehog General Store and Paws Pet Boutique, ready to help. Thayer said more are expected to join soon.
Amesbury's Make a Wish List Program: www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/pages/amesburys-make-a-wish-list-program.
