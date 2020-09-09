AMESBURY — Unique times require unique solutions, so the city’s Recreation Department is gearing up for its first fall season.
Students in the city’s public schools will be returning to classes remotely next week with no after-school activities planned.
The department traditionally runs an after-school program for working families during the school year, but now Recreation Director Kathleen Crowley has reworked that program in light of the fact that all of the Amesbury schools’ 2,000 or so students will be learning from home.
“We will be offering programs so that kids can get out of the house and basically play,” Crowley said. “We feel that play is important for child development and is necessary for all of the kids.”
Crowley recently sent a survey to local parents, asking them what they would like to see in a fall program. Popular responses included, sports, nature, arts as well as theater and music programs.
Beginning Sept. 21 and running until Nov. 2, first- through eighth-graders as well as “preschool pinecones” (ages 4 and 5) will be able to take part in the city’s new fall program.
Fall programming includes babysitting lessons, theater, sports, homework help and karate.
Most fall programs will remain outdoors and will be spread across the city at Lake Gardner, Battis Farm, Powow Hill, Collins Street Park, the Senior Center and even City Hall.
“We don’t have a school location to work from, so we are trying to utilize every other location that we can find,” Crowley said. “We want to use the resources that Amesbury has. There are a lot of them and they are great.”
The Recreation Department ran a modified summer program this year that included the traditional summer park program and Camp Kent nature program.
More than 450 children — down from the traditional 700 participants — took part in the summer program, Crowley said. Every person who participated was given a COVID-19 screening at the beginning of each day.
Each program had fewer than 10 children to every two staff members. The children remained six feet apart from each other, and everyone wore protective face masks.
“Most of our programs were outdoors,” Crowley said. “So it was a success. Now, we would like to continue the programs this fall.”
She added that all of the summer COVID-19 precautions will continue during the fall program.
“We’re going to be very cautious about every staff member and every kid getting screened,” Crowley said. “We also want to make sure they are wearing masks. A lot of the time, we are the mask police. But it has to be done to keep everybody safe.”
The Recreation Department’s fall program will only be open to Amesbury residents. Anyone interested can call Julie or Jimmy at 978-388-8137 or go online at amesburyrec.com.
The Recreation Department will also offer after-school programs when and if students return to school in person in a hybrid model.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
