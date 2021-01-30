AMESBURY — A local police officer's familiarity with pickup trucks, mixed in with some successful sleuthing, led to a High Street man admitting to a judge he could be found guilty of crashing into a pickup in May and speeding off without stopping.
David Griffin, 20, was charged with leaving the scene of property damage in June and on Friday saw the charge continued without a finding for a year by Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan.
If Griffin stays out of trouble with the law and pays any restitution ordered by the court, the charge will dropped after a year's time.
Amesbury police Officer Travis Tremblay responded to Hillside Avenue on May 16 about 9 a.m. after a resident there said someone crashed into her 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup the night before. Tremblay noticed debris, including a red pickup truck grill.
Having owned a Chevy Silverado, Tremblay quickly identified the grill as belonging to a 2016 model of the same kind of truck. After making sure the grill did not belong to the victim's truck, he brought it back to the police station and printed a list of all residents who owned a red Silverado.
"I radioed to Amesbury units that the suspect vehicle was a red Chevy Silverado with heavy front-end damage on the right side," Tremblay wrote in his report.
A short time later, Officer David Clark radioed Tremblay with the news he may have found the suspect's truck parked in a High Street driveway.
As Clark was pulling into the same driveway, Griffin was getting out of the truck. Griffin told Clark he had hit a pole the previous evening while driving in Haverhill and reported it to police.
"Officer Clark checked with Haverhill police. There was no reported crash," Tremblay wrote in his report.
Tremblay then drove there and saw a red Silverado with heavy front-end damage.
"I took the red piece of plastic from Hillside Avenue and placed it up to the grill. The piece of plastic fit the void of the grill perfectly," Tremblay wrote.
That prompted Griffin to admit hitting the parked car and driving off. He then told Tremblay he had been texting when he crashed.
"Then I got scared and drove off," Griffin told Tremblay, according to the officer's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
