BEVERLY -- The assistant city clerk in Beverly and the city clerk in Amesbury are the two finalists for the city clerk’s job in Beverly.
Lisa Kent, the Beverly assistant clerk, and Amesbury’s Christine Dixon were selected as finalists by a search committee of three city councilors. The two are scheduled to be interviewed by the full City Council on Wednesday, and the council might vote on its selection that night, according to the meeting agenda.
The City Council is looking to hire a replacement for Wes Slate, who retired in January. At the time of his retirement Slate was being paid $81,760 per year.
The city clerk oversees elections and serves as the clerk for the Beverly City Council. The position is one of only two that are hired by the City Council. The other is the council’s budget analyst.
Kent has been working in the Beverly city clerk’s office since 2004. She became assistant city clerk in February 2017.
Dixon has worked in the Amesbury city clerk’s office since 2016 and became city clerk in January of 2018. She is a graduate of Gordon College.
