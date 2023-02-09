AMESBURY — The busy hub of Market Square is once again fully operational following road closures and water main shutdowns as crews worked to determine the cause of hazardous ice and water issues.
The Public Works, Water and Highway departments all wrapped up their work late Tuesday night. They addressed an ice and water problem that arose over the weekend when the temperature dropped to 10 degrees below zero. At one point, a section of Market Square near Provident Bank turned into a sheet of ice.
The work began Monday at 7 p.m. and resulted in a road closure from Market Street to Clark Street to allow crews to work safely. A police detail accompanied crews to divert traffic away from the closed streets.
The Highway Department worked to determine the cause of icing in streets and parking lots near the bank.
During the work, a water main had to be shut down to resolve the issue.
Interim Public Works Director Peter Manor posted an update on the department’s Facebook page at midnight to explain that crews found the problems and were working to wrap up their work.
“The highway crew is on site and repairing the road where work occurred. Market Street to Clark Street continues to be closed to traffic,” Manor said in his update.
He also provided a recommendation for residents affected by water main shutoffs, noting that they may experience brownish or cloudy water.
“Residents are encouraged to run the cold water taps to flush out the system,” Manor said.
William Donohue from Mayor Kasandra Gove’s office explained that the water main the Highway Department found was old and its use was discontinued years ago.
“It was not connected to any buildings so they shut that down and then the Highway Department went back in and patched up where they had dug up,” Donohue said.
Donohue noted that Market and Clark street are both open. He also explained why the operation was not simple and took longer than expected.
“It was an abandoned watered surface located adjacent to an old existing duct bank that extended all the way across Market Street, and it ran underneath all the other utilities,” Donohue said. “So it took awhile because they had to make sure that they weren’t disrupting any of the other existing services to buildings.”
