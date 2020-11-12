Amesbury officials mull smart growth zone for East End

AMESBURY — Residents of Clark’s Road aired their concerns Monday night during the Planning Board’s public hearing on an East End smart growth district.
Numerous residents told the board of their concerns with size, scale and impact on their views and natural resources of any large-scale developments that might be built within this proposed district, which would function as a zoning overlay.
The city is considering creating a 40R smart growth district near the intersection of Route 110 and Clark’s Road.
The district would encourage dense residential or mixed-use developments — that include a percentage of affordable and multifamily housing — near transit stations, areas of concentrated development, and other highly suitable locations, according to the city’s website.
The proposed 16-acre district in the East End would span 14 properties near the Elm Street and Route 110 intersection and include several residential properties along upper Clark’s Road. In 2007, the city adopted a 40R zoning amendment for a 52-acre area along Interstate 495 and Routes 110 and 150, which eventually became the site of the 268-unit The Heights Amesbury apartment complex.
Mayor Kassandra Gove was joined Monday night by Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland and Planning Director Nipun Jain in explaining the proposed district to the Planning Board. In addition to receiving approval from the board and City Council, the state also has to sign off on the 40R.
“We have continued to see low vacancy rates and rising housing costs with underutilized parcels sprinkled around town that we could really capitalize on while balancing protections on open space unique features and unique features of our community that we all know and love,” Gove said. “To overcome this dynamic and make Amesbury the best that it can be, it behooves us to take advantage of programs like this that leverage deliberate, flexible and locally appropriate development.”
The vacant Burger King and Friendly’s restaurant buildings at the corner of Route 110 and Elm Street could be turned into a pair of 2½-story, mixed-use buildings — with commercial space on the ground floor and residential space above, according to the preliminary application for the district.
A 56-unit affordable housing project has also been in development at 29 Clark’s Road for many years. It was approved in 2006 but never moved forward.
Under preliminary smart growth plans, the adjoining residential properties of that project could also be redeveloped into three multistory, multifamily buildings with underground and surface parking.
Roughly 70% of the undeveloped land for a potential multifamily project there would be left as permanently protected open space within the proposed district. Vegetative buffer areas have been proposed along the abutting residential properties and a multiuse public trail through the conservation area would make the connection to Point Shore, the Whittier Bridge Trail and the rail trail to Newburyport.
Jain told the Planning Board that the city could be in line for additional state funding if the district were to be approved.
“We are looking at a gateway that needs to be more attractive,” Jain said. “This is an opportunity to look at these areas and consider what we can do from a planning initiative point of view to change the visual aesthetics of this intersection. Clearly, by pursuing a more proactive approach, that allows us to consider more control over density and design, other than reacting to projects as they come up for approval with the city.”
Cleveland explained that the hearing Monday night was the beginning of “a potentially yearlong process” working with the state to designate the East End area as a smart growth district.
Gove told the board that her administration will review their notes taken Monday and might be looking at setting up potential workshops.
Board member Karen Solstad said the hearing was “a good first step” in getting information out to the community.
To see the plan, go to www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/pages/east-end-smart-growth-district.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.