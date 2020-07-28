AMESBURY — A policy analyst and researcher with more than 40 years of experience in the education field was selected to fill a vacant seat on the School Committee following a virtual joint meeting with the City Council Tuesday night.
Abigail Jurist Levy, of 115 Friend St., moved to Amesbury with her husband in 2016. Though relatively new to this community, Levy spoke extensively about her background in education, beginning as an art teacher and progressing eventually to policy and research.
Prior to moving here, she served as a parent representative on a superintendent search, led a successful Prop #2 vote for additional funds at her children's schools and campaigned a successful town vote to regionalize Maynard School District with Acton and Boxborough.
In total, Levy received 12 votes from the School Committee and City Council. Selim Begis, a local father with over 20 years of experience in financial services, earned two votes and former School Committee member Stanley Schwartz received one.
Other candidates included Henry J. Sullivan, a former teacher and insurance analyst, and Jeffrey Williams, an Amesbury parent with a background in technology and education.
In total, the city received seven applications for the position. Richmond Dawson, a 16-year Amesbury resident and parent of a rising sixth-grader, applied, but was not present for the meeting. A seventh candidate, Thomas Olsen III, was reportedly not a registered voter as of Tuesday night and so, he did not qualify for the position, City Council President Matthew Einson said.
Members of the committee and councilors were invited to ask questions throughout the meeting.
Vice chair Peter Hoyt asked each candidate what they saw as "the most compelling issue facing Amesbury Public Schools right now and in turn, the School Committee." Most candidates responded with the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to it.
Other questions included Councilor Adrienne Lennon asking how well candidates worked on a team and how they saw themselves complimenting current committee members, Einson asking what candidates would change about the district if they had a magic wand, and Councilor Nick Wheeler asking what candidates feel is the most important role of a committee member and also if they planned to run for reelection following the 17-month term.
Overall, the general consensus from the committee and the Council was that this was a strong applicant pool.
Mayor Kassandra Gove, who also chairs the committee, all five candidates at the meeting to run again in the next election.
Tuesday's vote comes after Jana deBeer resigned from the committee on June 13 due to an "unexpected family obligation."
Former committee member and longtime city councilor Bob Lavoie had the opportunity to assume deBeer's seat since he received more than 30% of the vote in his unsuccessful bid for reelection last fall, but he declined to take the seat.
