AMESBURY — Looking at neighboring Salisbury’s success signing its residents up with an alternative utility provider, Amesbury city officials continue to wait on the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities for progress in entering into its own power aggregation program.
The push comes as National Grid, which adjusts its rates twice a year, raised its basic service rates for Nov. 1 through April 30, to 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour for residential service and 32.287 cents per kilowatt hour for commercial customers – more than double the previous rates. National Grid estimates that the average residential monthly electricity bill for a customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours per month in the winter is projected to rise from $179 to $293 – a 64% increase.
“Amesbury filed our plan with DPU in April 2021 and attended a public hearing with them in July of 2021. Follow-up questions were received from DPU dated June 21, 2022 and answered by their deadline of July 5, 2022. We have otherwise not progressed in the process,” Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email. “I’ve been in touch with Massachusetts Municipal Association Senior Executive and Legislative Director David Koffman. He has a meeting with DPU next week to learn more about the reason for the delay in approving municipal plans.”
Following National Grid’s announcement, Salisbury officials reminded residents it took advantage of a state law in 2018 that allowed Salisbury to put out a competitive bid for electricity for residents, locking them into a fixed rate for three years, but only if they opted into the program.
In May, Harrington signed a three-year renewal through January 2025 with First Point Power to obtain electricity for Salisbury at a fixed rate of 11.134 cents per kilowatt hour for all residential and business customers of National Grid.
Amesbury has spent over a year going through the process of entering its own power aggregation program, and with National Grid price hikes starting next week, the issue has become more prominent than ever.
Amesbury City Councilor and Energy Committee Chairperson Anthony Rinaldi said that his organization, in coordination with the city’s power aggregation consultant, Colonial Power, is prepared to swiftly roll out an aggregation program as soon as possible. However, he said that while approximately 130 communities already have programs in Massachusetts, there are 31 plans that are still waiting, including one that has been sitting there for 34 months. He said that there is no excuse for the logjam DPU has created.
“There is no logical reason for it, none. They can claim manpower. But, if states like New Hampshire or Rhode Island can do it in 60 to 90 days, why can’t we?” Rinaldi said. “Especially since most of the plans, at least the ones we’re talking about here, are all written by the same company.”
Rinaldi pointed to the fact that Amesbury uses the same aggregator as Salisbury and Newburyport, who have both already been through this process, and that Colonial Power uses the same the same proposal for each city. He questioned how the DPU could have such difficulty processing these “boilerplate” proposals.
The chairman of the Energy Committee suggested that if people want to put pressure on this issue they should write to The Daily News, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, and the state’s attorney general. He said that from everything he has seen and been told, that writing to DPU would be a waste of time.
“If you write to DPU and complain to DPU, I don’t know if it’s going to make any difference,” Rinaldi said. “In fact, I asked Colonial if the city could send a letter to the DPU, and they felt that that wouldn’t do any good because DPU is stuck in their rut.”
Attempts to reach a Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities spokesperson for comment in time for this report were not successful.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
