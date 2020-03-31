AMESBURY — Local businesses in need of answers or advice in this time of crisis might get what they're looking for Wednesday.
The city is partnering with the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce to host a virtual business panel from 1 to 2 p.m.
Caitlin Thayer, the city's communications director, said the virtual panel will include herself, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; Mayor Kassandra Gove; and Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland.
"We have been collaborating and talking with the Chamber a lot and are trying to make sure that we are staying on top of what our businesses are asking about," Thayer said. "People are asking us what the city is doing and what the state is doing to help out at this time."
Questions can be sent to Chamber Executive Director Phil DeCologero at phil@amesburychamber.com.
"We are asking for questions in advance because we want to make sure that we are covering all of the bases," Thayer said. "Phil said most of the questions so far are how to handle 1099 forms for freelancers and also about unemployment."
The event will be aired live on Amesbury Community Television's Channels 12 and 18, and streamed on the city's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/amesburyma.
In other city news, Thayer said state contractor J. Tropeano Inc. is expected to begin work today on the $10 million Elm Street reconstruction project.
The project was scheduled to begin March 23, but concerns about the COVID-19 virus pushed the starting date into April.
Thayer said the contractor is ready to get to work immediately and will take advantage of the current light traffic to begin drainage work at Railroad and Congress streets.
