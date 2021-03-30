AMESBURY — Food lovers looking to take part in Thursday's planned dine-around the city will have to wait until Friday.
The city's Business Economic Adjustment Team had been planning on an April 1 "Opening Day" dine-around event when most of the city's restaurants would be offering outdoor dining.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has committed to the dine-around and the city has already placed concrete barriers in front of many restaurants but Thursday's weather forecast prompted postponement of the event until Friday.
"The mayor plans to spend the day hopping around in different spots," Thayer said. "She has also asked members of the City Council and the School Committee to do the same. But we will push it to Friday, due to the rain."
Gove still expects to kick off trivia night at BareWolf Brewing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to Thayer.
