AMESBURY — The city is moving further into the 21st century with a recent update of its website and a new ClearGov webpage.
Mayor Kassandra Gove had been looking to upgrade the city's internet technology to give residents a more user-friendly and transparent government experience, according to Caitlin Thayer, Amesbury's communications director.
The city updated its website, www.amesburyma.gov, on Wednesday and has enrolled in the cloud-based ClearGov budget and performance management software program aimed at making municipal finances more accessible.
"ClearGov is a platform which allows for more financial transparency," Thayer said. "This allows us to share information in an easier way and allows residents to access it in an easier way as well. Kassandra has been really passionate about people participating in government. For the folks who say, 'Taxes go up and I don't know why and I don't know how to voice my opinion about it,' we are putting that information out there as clearly as possible."
Residents can now go to the city's ClearGov page at https://cleargov.com/massachusetts/essex/city/amesbury to get a closer look at annual budget and revenue numbers, as well as city demographics, population, median home value and household income. ClearGov costs the city $8,750 a year.
"If you looked at the budget book from two or three years ago, it is just 150 pages of Excel sheets," Thayer said. "You really had to know what you were looking for to understand it. This just makes it so much easier for people."
Residents can now take a closer look at the city's expenditures.
"They can put in the amount that they pay in property taxes and see exactly what the breakdown is of their property tax bill and how it impacts the budget," Thayer said. "They can also see the exact breakdown of how much of our budget goes to the schools versus public safety versus public works."
Locally, Newbury, Groveland and Georgetown have ClearGov pages; Newburyport, Salisbury, West Newbury and Rowley do not.
The city also budgeted $84,000 for onboarding and the launch of OpenGov, which began offering paperless, online permitting a little more than a month ago.
"We have done away with all of our paper permit applications," she said. "So if you need to go to Inspectional Services for a building permit or an electrical or plumbing permit, we no longer take paper applications. It is all now done online through OpenGov."
Thayer added that those who are not technologically adroit will also be able to visit the Municipal Development Center on South Hunt Road and someone will assist them.
"We will be setting up a terminal at the Public Works Department," she said. "There will be a computer there with instructions but if anyone is having problems, someone can come there and help out."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
