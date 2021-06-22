AMESBURY — A 40R smart growth overlay district proposed at the corner of Elm Street and Route 110 has grown from 56 units to a potential 230-unit housing development.
The district is designed to serve as an alternative to the state's Chapter 40B affordable housing guidelines. A 40R district encourages housing production with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation.
Late last year, the city proposed creating a district in the East End that would encompass 16 acres near the intersection of Elm Street and Route 110. The first version of the proposed district included a 56-unit affordable housing development at 29 Clark's Road approved in 2006.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and her administration have spent much of the last year working with neighbors as well as North Andover-based real estate developer MINCO Corp. to get a better idea of what may work in the area.
The mayor made a presentation to the Planning Board at a special meeting Thursday, proposing a second version of the district that alters MINCO’s 56-unit project on Clark's Road in favor of a potential 230-unit housing development split between the Clark's Road location and the so-called “Golden Triangle” at the corner of Elm Street and Route 110.
The board then voted unanimously to apply to the state Department of Housing and Community Development to establish a smart growth overlay district.
Board Vice Chairman David Frick said Monday that the vote Thursday simply asks the state for approval to begin planning a district in the East End.
"This would be different than the 40B project because that has all been taken care of," Frick said. "If there were to be a specific plan for this smart growth overlay district, the developer would have to come before all of the local boards and we would have control over the design and density, and a lot of other things that we wouldn't normally have if it were simply a 40B."
Caitlin Thayer, the city's communications director, stressed Monday that the Planning Board’s decision was not an approval of any particular project.
“There is no project as of right now," Thayer said. “All that was approved was a proposal to apply. The mayor’s presentation Thursday night was simply a visualization of what could potentially be. It is not any proposed project.”
Tracey Chalifour has lived on Clark’s Road since 1999. Chalifour said she is concerned about a larger, proposed housing project and all of the potential problems it could bring to her neighborhood.
“Our main concern is the density of the number of units that are being talked about in this 40R district," Chalifour said. "Density brings lots of people and that is fine but lots of people bring lots of cars. This is an area that is already under siege from traffic and volume and speed problems.
"Now, we're going to add 230 housing units to this area?" she said. "That's close to 500 cars, then multiply that by how many daily trips they make. This is an area that is already overburdened with crumbling or no sidewalks."
Chalifour stressed that she has no problem with an affordable housing complex in her neighborhood since there has already been one planned there for 15 years.
"There is no one in the neighborhood who is against affordable housing,” Chalifour said. "We all understand the scenario."
A 21st century problem is also making the situation on Clark's Road a bit worse, according to Chalifour.
"All of the traffic apps like Waze run people right through here," Chalifour said. "The city's Traffic & Transportation Committee was trying to get those apps to change their routing but to no avail. MINCO is a responsible developer but 230 units is just crazy. The traffic belongs on Routes 495 and 95, it doesn't belong on our small, little roads."
To see the East End overlay district presentation: www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6891/f/uploads/east_end_smart_growth_revision_june_2021.pdf
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.