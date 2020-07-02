Amesbury paints the barriers to draw the diners

AMESBURY — The city has gone out of its way to welcome customers back to local restaurants by turning imposing Jersey barriers into welcoming fixtures.
The city formed its Business Economic Adjustment Team — the BEAT — to address the challenges of reopening local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The group made sure its biggest focus is to get people dining outdoors at local restaurants as soon as possible.
The group of 11 business owners and city officials helped local restaurants expand their footprints to outdoor areas; the Public Works Department supplied 30 concrete Jersey barriers to help them do so.
But the gray concrete slabs don't make for a very welcoming environment, according to Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
"That gray just isn't pretty to sit next to and dine next to," she said.
Thanks to Thayer and a group of volunteers, the city's 30 most visible barriers have now been painted the BEAT's blue and yellow colors.
"The idea is to give a better experience for the diners who are sitting outside next to these concrete barriers," Thayer said. "These are also new barriers and people don't always expect to see them in the Friend Street parking lot. So we wanted to make them bright and colorful so that people really can't miss them."
Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland, who chairs the BEAT, said the response from local restaurant owners has been very positive.
"The first week that Brewery Silvaticus had their barriers up, they had a packed house," Cleveland said. "There really is a vibrancy in seeing all of the people out there. Fortune Bar has seen a good uptick from their new outdoor space and I see people at the Morning Buzz all of the time."
Cleveland said she researched the idea of painting Jersey barriers to see if Amesbury had any company in that department but mostly came up empty.
"There really is nonexistent information on this right now," Cleveland said. "There are a couple of ideas here and there, like putting flowers on top of them. But we really don't like the idea of that because winds could carry those away and you have to maintain them."
She said the average Jersey barrier takes about half an hour to paint and each has been adorned with the BEAT logo.
"Painting the barriers was pretty easy and Caitlin was able to mobilize some volunteers," she said. "So we have painted over half of the barriers already. This is a new environment for them to have outdoor dining and it's great. It expands their footprint and we want to be ahead of, or at least in line with, what their needs are."
Thayer said she has heard some positive feedback on outdoor dinning from her boss, Mayor Kassandra Gove.
"Kassandra loves having all of these outdoor dining spaces and I think she is considering doing this every summer — if the restaurants want it," Thayer said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
