AMESBURY — The Amesbury Police Department had 12 of their own honored this past Friday at what was billed as a historic promotion ceremony.
Mayor Kassandra Grove and Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey led the ceremony which saw six officers receive awards for their superior performance in the line of duty, a record for the department.
The Community Service Award was awarded to three officers, Sgt. Raymond Landry, Officer Jonathan Morril and Officer Troy Burrell. Landry was also the recipient of a letter of commendation. Other awards included the Life Saving Award which recognized Officer Teagan Davis, the Distinguished Service Award which recognized Officer Nathan Basque, and the Officer of the Year Award which went to Officer David Clark. In addition to the six award recipients, there were also eight officers who received promotions.
In the past, the promotion ceremony and awards ceremony had been separate events, but due to the historic number of recipients, it was decided that the best course of action was to merge the two, according to Bailey.
"I can't remember a time in all my years where this many officers were receiving awards all at once,” Bailey said. "'Usually there are around two to five awards given throughout a year.”
The ceremony not only allowed for the dedicated officers to have their hard work recognized by their peers and community, it also served as a way to increase the connection between the department and the people they serve, Bailey said.
Bailey went on to say he was happy to use the opportunity to share his thoughts with the community regarding the direction of the on the department.
“It shows growth and upward movement in the department, which I think is a really important thing for what we want going forward,” Bailey said. “I remember saying to the people who showed up, that we had changed our mission statement to trust, inspiration, and empathy.”
By highlighting the excellence of his department, Bailey said hopes to continue to see the connection between the police and community grow tighter.
"When I get to honor someone with an award, it helps to encourage that community trust," Bailey said, adding that going forward, the department plans to honor any pending award recipients at future promotion ceremonies.
