AMESBURY — One man was brought to an area hospital Thursday night after allegedly being injured by a pick-up truck on Pamela Lane around 9:30 p.m.
Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey could not release many details when reached by The Daily News on Friday morning saying the matter was under investigation. Bailey went on to say that police officers were still unclear of the circumstances regarding the incident and whether the driver remained on scene after coming into contact with the victim.
Pamela Lane is located off Whitehall Road close to the New Hampshire border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.