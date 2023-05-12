AMESBURY — A New Hampshire man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Elm Street early Friday morning.
Benjamin Laverty, 21, of South Hampton, was found unresponsive around 1:16 a.m. after local police officers and firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash.
"First-aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was attempted by the first officer on scene. Amesbury paramedics administered advanced life support measures but later declared the victim deceased," Amesbury Fire Chief Jim Nolan said in a statement.
As a result, the Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) attached to the State Police was called to investigate the crash, which is still under investigation.
"It's just an unfortunate crash," Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said in a separate statement.
Bailey called the road where the crash occurred "normal" and said traffic was "very light." He went on to remind the public that with warmer weather returning there will be more motorcycles on the road and encouraged motorists to pay attention to the fact that "motorcycles are everywhere."
