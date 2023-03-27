AMESBURY — Trust is vital in all relationships. That rings especially true with the relationship between a police department and the community it serves, which is why the Amesbury Police Department will conduct a trial body-worn camera program to determine if it is a good fit for the city.
The trial period is expected to last three weeks, during which officers will go through the necessary, extensive training on proper use of the cameras, privacy issues, and the storage and redaction of footage, according to a statement from the city. Training will also involve learning when cameras can or cannot be turned on.
“In an effort to become more transparent with the community, the Amesbury Police Department is conducting initial trials on four new body-worn cameras being worn by select personnel, which could eventually be worn by every Amesbury police officer,” Chief Craig Bailey said as he announced the program Thursday.
The trial program comes in response to changes in police reform that will eventually require all police officers in Massachusetts to wear cameras.
As part of those reforms, the Law Enforcement Body Camera Task Force was established by the commonwealth and first met Sept 14, 2021.
The task force was responsible for proposing regulations and establishing a uniform code for the procurement and use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement to promote consistency throughout the state should law enforcement choose to use body cameras.
The task force concluded its work as of Aug. 1, and the final report can be found on its homepage at www.mass.gov.
In November, the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security awarded nearly $2.5 million to 32 municipal police departments to create or expand body-worn camera programs. The grants were the latest disbursements from a five-year, $20 million program to equip police departments with the new technology.
Regionally, the Salem Police Department will receive $23,555 for body cameras through the latest disbursement while the Lawrence Police Department is getting $249,890 through the program.
Then-Gov. Charlie Baker said body-worn cameras are an “important tool to enhance accountability, improve investigations and strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve.”
A 2018 Northeastern University study found that body-worn cameras result in a “small, but statistically significant” decrease in police misconduct complaints.
The latest round of disbursements would allow 27 police departments to introduce new body-worn camera programs next year and provide funding for five other departments to expand current programs, Baker said.
Bailey laid out the work that has gone into preparing the trial program.
“Over the past two years, the department has been working on a comprehensive BWC program in collaboration with both police unions that meets state standards,” he said. “After looking at several different types of BWCs, and finally determining which one could be the best fit for Amesbury, the department has moved on to its trial phase. If all goes well, you could see the program going department wide as early as July 1, 2023.”
He noted that the state would help to fund the program.
“In addition to all the hard work that has gone into developing the program, the department has also secured a $50,000 state grant, which will ultimately assist in purchasing close to 90% of the equipment needed,” Bailey said.
Amesbury joins the surrounding communities of Salisbury and Newburyport in the use of body-worn cameras.
Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray acknowledged that there is always an element of the unknown when going into a program like this but spoke positively of his own department’s experience.
“It’s been going great,” Murray said.
Statehouse reporter Christian Wade contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
