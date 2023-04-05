AMESBURY — After an up-and-down three years with enough twists and turns to make the most reticent dog shake its tail, the Police Department announced it has its first certified therapy dog.
The news means that Whittier, “Whitt” for short, has completed his certification and is ready to go.
“I had Whittier since he was about 12 weeks,” said Officer Scott Peters. “And I mean, honestly, I hadn’t had a puppy in a long time, so it was very busy. We started doing obedience classes right away.”
Peters got right to work with Whitt, but the pair encountered some challenging hurdles. Less than a year ago, Peters had to put Whitt’s training on hold as the dog battled a severe lung infection.
“Whitt got sick for a little while, so we didn’t train then. But overall, one thing you learn about a working dog when you take him home is that it’s constant work,” Peters said.
Whitt managed to make a full recovery after spending several days in an intensive care unit. Whitt passed all his evaluations and achieved his Alliance of Therapy Dogs certification March 3, according to the department.
Police Chief Craig Bailey praised the work of Peters and Executive Assistant Janet Nicolaisen, who manages the therapy dog program.
“I have personally witnessed the joy Scott and Whitt have brought to our city,” Bailey said. I have the utmost respect and sincere appreciation for both Janet and Scott for their commitment to Whitt and the citizens of Amesbury.”
With the therapy dog program, Peters said he and Whitt have been able to help the department build further positive relations with residents.
“This has brought such joy into the job as a police officer,” Peters said. “It has bridged the gap between the police and public. I am so thankful for Chief Bailey’s support, without it this wouldn’t be possible. I learned a lot from training Whitt, probably more than he’s learned from me! I hope to continue making a positive impact on the community.”
Peters said he is blessed to have Whitt as part of his family.
“My kids, I have three children, and they love him, too. My wife loves him,” Peters said.
As part of Whitt’s “on-the-job training,” Peters has been bringing him to visit the Amesbury Senior Center, schools and long-term care facilities. He said he makes it a mission to visit a school each day they are working.
“Every age group seems to love him,” the officer said. “The elementary school has a special place in my heart just because of the age and just bringing him in is a little different, but even when you progress up in middle school or high school, they have all welcomed him and been very excited for him.”
He said when it is safe, Whitt comes out with him on service calls.
“He’ll come out on domestics, he’ll come out at traffic accidents,” Peters said.
If anyone is interested in having Peters and Whitt for a visit, contact Nicolaisen at nicolaisenj@amesburyma.gov. Peters and Whitt are available to visit hospice patients, long-term care facilities, health care facilities, senior center functions and schools.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
