AMESBURY — The city’s largest employer cleared the latest hurdle in its path toward moving to Maples Crossing as the Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the project at its meeting Monday night.
Munters announced plans in November to expand operations in the city and signed a letter of intent with Global Property Developers Corp. to locate its flagship building at 24 South Hunt Road along Interstate 495.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said she was thrilled to see the Planning Board issue approval for the special permit and site plan for Munters.
“This is another important milestone in the Munters expansion and relocation,” Gove said. “The site is complex and the Planning Board, volunteers and staff have been diligently working together with the applicant to get to this point. I look forward to seeing continued forward progress.”
Andrew Cook, Munters’ senior vice president of the Americas, shared his excitement.
“The wheels are really in motion now and we can’t wait to get started on our new flagship facility,” he said. “We’re extremely happy to be staying in Amesbury and providing an exceptional working environment for our existing and future employees.”
City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi also expressed his happiness at seeing the project advance.
“It is an unbelievable step for Amesbury. When this project gets done, we’ll have a bigger company up there on the hill and their vacated building will become a chance to get another industry in here,” he said. “I just think that’s a win-win for everybody.”
Maples Crossing, which is being developed as the area’s largest sports, business and entertainment destination, expanded its campus from 50 to 75 acres – allowing it to accommodate the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility.
Munters, located at 79 Monroe St., is part of Swedish-based Munters Group, which specializes in the development and production of precision temperature and humidity control products and solutions for numerous industrial applications, including lithium-ion battery production and food processing.
Moving across the town into a bigger space would allow Munters to hire roughly 70 more workers, from 345 to 415. Of those now employed there, about one-third live in Amesbury, according to company officials.
After a three-month process, the City Council approved a tax break for the corporation in March, allowing Munters to take advantage of tax increment financing, or TIF – which temporarily lowers a company’s tax bills as an economic incentive before slowly raising them.
The vote was unanimous and met with a round of applause from the audience.
The cap on tax breaks through the TIF was set at $4.9 million.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.