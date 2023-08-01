AMESBURY — The search is on for Amesbury's next, and fourth poet laureate. Ellie O'Leary, the city's current poet laureate, is completing her fourth and final year in December. Her poetry collection, “Breathe Here”, recently received a rave review in Tweetspeak. Information about the Amesbury poet laureate position, including the application process, is available on the Amesbury Cultural Council website: amesburyculturalcouncil.org.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., in the Whittier Home Garden, the 25th annual reading of Whittier's poetry will mark the continued collaboration between the Whittier Home Association and Tapestry of Voices. The winners of the “Gathering of Verses” Poetry Contest for high school students will be receiving their awards. The reading will be followed by a celebration and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.
This summer's poetry events will conclude with a reading in the Whittier Home Garden, hosted by O'Leary, on Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. The featured poets are Paulette Turco and Ann McCrea. Their readings will be followed by an open mic. The event is free and open to the public.
Information about these poetry events can be found on the Amesbury Cultural Council website: amesburyculturalcouncil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.