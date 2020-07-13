AMESBURY – An Amesbury police official said Monday morning that an alleged assault on the Riverwalk posted on Facebook over the weekend appears to be false.
"I am confident that it was a false report," Amesbury Deputy Police Chief Craig Bailey said.
Bailey said the person who reported the alleged assault never formally issued a complaint at the station or spoke to officers.
The reported assault was posted Sunday on the local Facebook group Amesbury Squawks by Matthew Salvatore and accused three men of attacking his father with a baseball bat while he was walking on the Riverwalk.
Hours after the post emerged, Sgt. David Noyes said police were investigating a "thirdhand" account. Salvatore did not respond to a request for further comment.
