AMESBURY – The Police Department, in a statement Tuesday night, asked anyone reporting a crime to speak directly to a police officer rather than post it on social media platforms.
The statement, written by Deputy Chief Craig Bailey, comes days after someone reported an alleged assault and battery on the Riverwalk last weekend on Amesbury Squawks, a Facebook community group. Another person, according to Bailey, anonymously reported the alleged assault to police.
It is unknown whether the person who alerted police did so after seeing the Amesbury Squawks post.
The alleged incident was investigated by local police shortly thereafter. A day after the posting, however, Bailey told The Daily News he was confident the assault did not occur.
Bailey’s announcement led to even more debate on Amesbury Squawks, driven by the man who made the original Facebook post.
“Facebook (Amesbury Squawks or Talks), and other social media platforms are a great place to stay up to date on what is going on in the community in general. We make a point to follow these pages so we can stay informed on the events, conversation and needs of the community,” Bailey wrote Tuesday night. “An online public forum however is not the appropriate place to report criminal activity to the police department. As always we encourage you to report any suspicious or criminal activity by speaking directly to an officer. You can do this by calling 978-388-1212 or coming to the station.”
Bailey also wrote that his intent was to clear up any confusion, speculation and rumor on a matter investigated by the Amesbury Police Department’s detective unit.
On Sunday, police received an anonymous report about the alleged incident of three teenagers assaulting a man with a baseball bat. The tipster did not wish to be identified and would not identify the victim.
“He just wanted to make us aware to prevent future incidents and raise awareness. Officers were dispatched to check the rail for any evidence of an attack but were unable to locate anything,” Bailey wrote. “Sgt. (David) Noyes, in the interest of public safety, continued to investigate, and was able to identify the victim of the alleged attack from a post to Amesbury Squawks by another Good Samaritan looking to raise awareness through Facebook.”
Detective Matthew Cunningham was assigned the case and spoke to the alleged victim, who later said he never wished for the incident to be reported to police.
“When the victim was asked about the incident, he stated ‘never happened.’ We respect the alleged victim’s right not to speak further on the matter, and without any other information the investigation has been closed. Officers have and will continue to patrol the Rail Trail to ensure it is safe for all citizens of Amesbury,” Bailey wrote in his statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.