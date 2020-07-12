AMESBURY — Police are investigating an incident where three people allegedly assaulted a man with a bat Saturday night on the Riverwalk.
"My father was attacked last night on the Riverwalk," Matthew Salvatore wrote in a post to Amesbury Squawks, a local Facebook group, on Sunday.
Salvatore said his father was walking his dog about 8 p.m. when he was attacked by three people wearing black hoodies and wielding a baseball bat.
"Be careful out at night if you're by yourself and look defenseless," he wrote, saying that his father is "alright, but was worked out pretty good."
Salvatore asked that people refrain from reaching out to his father about the incident. Instead, he encouraged anyone with information or reports of suspicious activity to reach out to him or the Amesbury Police Department.
"Be safe out there," he said.
As of Sunday afternoon, police had not made any arrests, according to Sgt. David Noyes.
Noyes could not discuss the details, but said police are actively investigating a "thirdhand" account.
Salvatore did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
