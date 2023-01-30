AMESBURY — The Police Department is partnering with a local nonprofit, The Benefit of Balance, to explore an alternative form of mental and physical health care for officers and potentially elementary school students.
Michelle Baker, a neurofeedback practitioner in Amesbury, is the founder of The Benefit of Balance Inc., which is committed to raising money for projects providing neurofeedback.
Neurofeedback is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, noninvasive, drug-free learning tool to help teach the brain and nervous system to regulate naturally, reducing symptoms of stress, anxiety, ADHD, ASD, chronic pain, headaches and many other neurologically based symptoms so the body can learn how to manage these symptoms for the long term.
“It’s kind of like physical therapy for the brain or the nervous system,” Baker said
The fundraiser will be held on Saturday at CrossFit Amesbury at 21 Water St, with proceeds paying for police officers to enter the program. From 4 to 6 p.m., there will be a dance party and singalong for children and from 7 to 10 p.m., there will be a 21-and-older karaoke and dance party.
“The event is to bring awareness to the services that I provide and I’m doing it to have a little bit of fun involved with it because what I do is help people reduce stress in their life,” Baker said. “The fundamental thing that I’m working on, whether it’s with kids or adults, is that stress can manifest in different ways for different people.”
Baker said she started her nonprofit to help people offset the costs of what she called “a very extensive process” that could take 30 to 50 sessions.
Police Chief Craig Bailey said being a member of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce with Baker made him aware of her business.
“She had originally approached me and started talking about the benefits of neurofeedback about a year and a half ago because she was exploring the possibilities of using it for elementary school-aged children and also for those in the public safety sector, specifically police officers,” Bailey said.
Baker said she went to Bailey to better understand the work environment of a police officer.
“What is it about the industry of working as a police officer? What is the biggest stressor? I approached Chief Bailey to understand that a little bit more, and then we talked about how he would love to do it for his department, and it just went from there,” Baker said.
Bailey noted that officers are dedicated to serving their communities and can often lose track of taking care of themselves.
“We originally come into this job because we want to help people. We want to make a difference in other people’s lives. And as we do that and as we go throughout our career, we tend to forget about taking care of ourselves and our families, and sometimes the job comes first,” Bailey said.
“This is one of those instances that hopefully Michelle and I can give back to the department and help the officers out, help the officers take care of themselves.”
Bailey said it will cost $6,000 for each officer and he has 10 who are interested.
Now, with a partner in the public safety sector, Baker said she is still searching for a school interested in doing an elementary school pilot study developed to show effectiveness in a school setting for kids with ADHD, autism, anxiety and behavioral challenges.
“The plan would be to work with 30 kids over the course of two years and to see if using neurofeedback as an intervention in the school setting is a successful thing to add and to implement, especially in elementary school.
Donations can be sent either to @thebenefitofbalance on the payment app Venmo or at www.thebenefitofbalance.org.
