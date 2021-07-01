AMESBURY — Anyone attending the Amesbury Days Fourth of July fireworks display can expect to see a few more police officers than usual at Woodsom Farm on Sunday, courtesy of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey said the city's annual fireworks display will be one of only a few in the area Sunday, a fact that could draw a large crowd. Bailey said he wants to make sure everything goes well, so he requested officers from the regional council.
"Amesbury is going to be one of the very few communities around that is going to be holding a traditional Fourth of July fireworks display or festival on the actual day," Bailey said. "We all have seen what has gone on in Hampton Beach and some of the craziness that is going on up there and we don't want that to happen down here."
Amesbury is a member of the council, or NEMLEC, which pools the resources of a consortium of police and sheriff's departments in Middlesex and Essex counties to provide services to 1.7 million people.
"All of our surrounding communities have basically joined forces," Bailey said. "It is really hard for smaller communities like Amesbury or Newburyport to have a SWAT team or an accident reconstruction unit or an incident management team.
"Those are so expensive and you normally don't have the money needed to maintain their proficiency when it comes to training and whatnot," he added. "So we are part of this bigger team that each community pays into and we have the availability to pull from those resources."
Amesbury Days organizer Eli Bailin said Wednesday he expect roughly 15,000 people to attend the fireworks display.
Bailey said police will have a command post set up at Cashman Elementary School, next to Woodsom Farm.
"We're going to have motorcycle officers and mountain bike officers from NEMLEC that have been activated on behalf of our Police Department," he said. "So you will see mountain bikes and motorcycles and plenty of foot patrols out there. We should have a good representation for public safety."
Bailey added that none of the officers will be under orders to look for illegal fireworks.
"Obviously, if things were to get out of control and someone decides to have an M-80 fight or a bottle rocket fight, then we would certainly intervene," he said. "But we will just actively be making sure that people are safe and someone has somebody to grab if they have a problem.
"Everyone is really itching to come out from behind closed doors right now and have a good time," he added. "We want to make sure that that happens but also we want to be prepared in case there is a worst-case scenario."
The chief said he is happy to have some extra help available from NEMLEC to make sure everyone goes home happy this weekend.
"This has helped us to coordinate a safe event," Bailey said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
"We all have seen what has gone on in Hampton Beach and some of the craziness that is going on up there and we don't want that to happen down here."
— Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.