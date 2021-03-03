AMESBURY — The city's head teacher is looking at a potential return to in-person learning as soon as next month.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee on Monday that state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is proposing students return to their classrooms five days a week beginning in early April.
Amesbury has been operating in a remote/hybrid learning model since late last year and would have to drastically change its plans if Riley's recommendation is ratified by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
McAndrews said elementary school students would be the first to return to a full-time classroom under Riley's proposal.
"(Riley) would want this to happen in the first week of April," McAndrews said. "We would then hope to move forward with middle and high school students. But we don't have a time frame for those."
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has recommended placing each student's desk 3 to 6 feet apart. McAndrews said she is working with her administration and Director of Facilities Matt Bennett to see how many desks could be placed in a classroom.
"Our intention in gathering that information is to be prepared, should this happen," McAndrews said. "Obviously, we want to maximize the distance between desks and students in desks as much as humanly possible and still be in compliance with what the state may ask us to do."
McAndrews reminded parents that she is merely preparing for a potential reality.
"This is not happening yet, this is just a preparation for something that may happen," McAndrews said. "I just don't want to have to turn it around at the last second and I don't have that data at my fingertips."
McAndrews added that she has been meeting weekly with her five school principals.
"This could happen at the elementary level quickly," McAndrews said. "So, (school principals) are planning, they are talking logistics."
School Committee member Mel Webster reminded his colleagues that McAndrews and her staff had already been planning for a return to in-school learning when Riley made his recommendation last week
"Each building has started to meet and have solicited volunteers in their building to begin talking about the logistics of this," McAndrews said. "What this does is really help us to focus on what the classroom looks like at 3 feet and if we can move to 4 feet or 5 or whatever between desks. That will give us some parameters to do that."
Webster said he was concerned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a 6-foot distance between student desks while the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is recommending a 3-foot distance.
"I am having such a hard time dealing with that because the CDC is supposed to be the most revered scientists and medical experts in the country," Webster said.
McAndrews said she will meet with the teachers union Friday to discuss renegotiating the contract for a full-time return to in-school learning.
"I want to stress that this is all prep work and it is not happening at this point in time," McAndrews said.
