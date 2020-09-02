AMESBURY — The following are the state primary results:
Senate (D)
Ed Markey: 2,253
Joe Kennedy: 1,537
Senate (R)
Shiva Ayyadurai: 316
Kevin O'Connor: 494
Congress (D)
Seth Moulton: 2,840
Angus McQuilken: 464
Jamie Zahlaway Belsito: 415
Stuarts Draft, VA - Phillip Stanley Carletti, 85, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, passed into the presence of Jesus on Monday, August 24, at 12:43 a.m., after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Phillip was born on April 30, 1935, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He graduated from Plymouth High S…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.