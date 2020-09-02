AMESBURY — The following are the state primary results: 

Senate (D)

Ed Markey: 2,253

Joe Kennedy: 1,537

Senate (R)

Shiva Ayyadurai: 316

Kevin O'Connor: 494

Congress (D)

Seth Moulton: 2,840

Angus McQuilken: 464

Jamie Zahlaway Belsito: 415

Tags

Recommended for you