AMESBURY — The average property owner can expect to pay an additional $720.75 in property taxes for fiscal 2021 – up 10.3% from last year – after the City Council voted 8-1 to adopt a tax classification factor of one Tuesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove proposed a $64.6 million general fund operating budget, up 5% over last year’s $61.5 million allocation, over the summer. Gove’s proposed budget was expected to add $555.28 to the annual tax bill of a typical single-family homeowner with a property assessed at $420,634.
But the City Council voted 7-2 to add $700,000 to the school district budget, with Councilors Matt Einson and Tim Kisieleski opposed, upping the mayor’s proposed allocation to $65.3 million in late September.
According to an email from Angel Wills, Amesbury’s chief financial officer, the city expects the state Department of Revenue to certify the tax rate sometime over the next couple of weeks. At this point, she said the average single family home value was $402,729 with a tax rate of $17.18 per $1,000 valuation, for an annual bill of $6,918.88 in fiscal 2020.
Wills said the average single family home value for FY21 is $420,916.59 and the city’s estimated tax rate should be $18.15 per $1,000 of valuation, bringing the estimated annual tax bill to $7,639.63.
Communications director Caitlin Thayer pointed out that $393.33 of the property tax increase comes from $2.4 million in debt service hitting the books for the South Hunt Road reconstruction project, new athletic fields and the Amesbury Elementary School project, which is under construction.
Thayer said Gove did not want to comment on the issue until the Department of Revenue certifies the city’s numbers.
The City Council’s vote also ensures the city will adopt a single property tax rate for residential, open space, commercial, industrial and personal properties. At-large Councilor Adrienne Lennon was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
