AMESBURY — The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved moving the mayor’s proposed operating budget into the public hearing phase.
Amesbury has been operating on “one-twelfth” budgets for July, August and September, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the City Council must approve a full operating budget by the end of September.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has submitted a $64.6 million, proposed operating budget for fiscal 2021 and a fiscal budget book can be found at www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif2731/f/uploads/fy21_budget_appropriation_book_august_14.pdf.
The City Council unanimously approved holding public budget hearings on Thursday, Sept. 3, Monday, Sept.14, Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Thursday, Sept. 17.
A public hearing on the budget will also take place during a special meeting of the City Council which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.
“We have a bunch of meetings coming up,” Council President Matt Einson said.
Gove told the City Council Tuesday that supplemental budget book material will soon be released as well.
“We are working on the supplemental material,” Gove said. “We want to give it to you, all at once, rather than in pieces. It will have supporting, detailed budgets for all of the city departments and also for the school budget.”
The mayor also told the council that the forthcoming supplemental materials will feature complete, detailed breakdowns of her proposed $32.7 million school budget as well as the School Committee’s $33.6 million budget request.
“Our goal is to get that all to you by the end of the week,” Gove said. “(But) it may be early next week to add these last, few documents that that may be weren’t part of the plan.”
The City Council also unanimously approved a, $6.2 million, 1/12 operating budget for September Tuesday night.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
