AMESBURY — It’s hard for some to imagine a historical tour that doesn’t leave your living room. But Amesbury Public Library is one of many reading repositories in the region hoping to change that perception as it presents weekly tours that can be enjoyed from the comfort of a couch.
The “National Historic Sites Virtual Series” began March 1, and is also offered by Newburyport Public Library and Tewksbury Public Library. The lectures are held Wednesdays at noon via Zoom.
Stephanie Smith, assistant director of Amesbury Public Library, elaborated on the weekly offering.
“It is a lecture series that features national historic sites from across Massachusetts,” she said. “It gives a look into a window of some of the history in our state through these buildings or locations, so a chance for a little bit of local armchair travel. and then of course since they are all in the state, it is something that people might be able to go and visit in person as well.”
Smith said the program was well-received with 401 people from various communities attending the inaugural virtual tour, which focused on the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site. She said each presentation is led by a guide from the historic site.
“It is just another way that people can access some information and hopefully be entertained as well,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s enjoyable and fun as well as informational and educational.”
Smith credited Robert Hayes with coordinating the program. Hayes is Tewksbury Public Library’s community outreach librarian and head of technical services.
Hayes said that last year he coordinated a similar program involving a 12-part series on national parks. This year, Hayes said he wanted a program closer to home.
“I decided to look here in Massachusetts to see what we had, and so we have lots of what’s called national park units,” he said.
Through his research, Hayes said he discovered about 25 national park units and that 13 have been lined up.
“Unfortunately, not all of them offer virtual presentations, so I don’t think it’s going to be possible to do programs with all 25 of them, but we are literally about halfway,” he said.
Hayes noted that he is particularly looking forward to the lecture and presentation on President John F. Kennedy and his childhood homes. He said his goal is to have this offering every Wednesday through the end of May.
“We are actively promoting these first five, they are all in March on Wednesdays. and then I have three so far lined up in April and three so far lined up in May. I still have a few holes to fill in April and a few to fill in May, so my hope is to get all 13 on consecutive Wednesdays,” Hayes said.
He said if people register for a lecture but are unable to watch it, they will be sent a recording of the presentation to view later.
The remaining tours include the Boston African American National Historic Site and Black Heritage Trail on March 15, the New Bedford Whaling National Historic Park on March 22, and the John F. Kennedy National Historic Site on March 29.
Registration is free and can be done under the calendar section of Amesbury Public Library’s website.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
