AMESBURY — The Amesbury Public Library is embracing Pride Month with two virtual presentations featuring drag queens and a presence at the city’s Pride Day.
June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.
Among the offering the library has will be two virtual seminars offered in partnership with other libraries in the region. The first, “Discovering American Drag,” is geared toward adults and is set for Thursday, (today) from 7 to 8 p.m. The second seminar, “Dishing Out Drag”, is oriented for teens 13 to 18 and is scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m.
For those looking for an in-person Pride experience, Head of Youth Programming Clare Dombrowski will be bringing a pop-up library to the city’s Pride Day on June 25. She will be offering a story time reading event for families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“All the stories will be Pride based,” Dombrowski said.
Amesbury Public Library Director Aimee Westphal spoke about the importance of the library offering these programs.
“We schedule programs for Pride Month to support that community and particularly show that we are a safe place for all members of our community regardless of anything. We don’t need to know anything about you for you to come and use the library and feel safe here,” Westphal said.
Westphal said library staff have not received any negative feedback since announcing these events.
“They have gotten some likes on social media,” Westphal said.
However, Westphal admitted she had been worried about potential backlash adding that other libraries have not been as lucky.
“Just because of the national conversation. Library directors are in touch with each other and aware of what is happening both across the state and nationally, and many libraries have received a lot of negative responses, mostly on social media,” Westphal said.
Dombrowski was responsible for getting the library involved with the “Dishing Out Drag” seminar, presented by New England-based drag queen Giganta Smalls.
She spoke about what folks should expect.
“It is going to be really a conversation with Giganta Smalls who is going to talk about what it means to be a drag queen, the background of what drag means, and also some of the different processes that a drag queen goes through to prepare for all the makeup and the costuming and all of that,” Dombrowski said.
The more adult-themed “Discovering American Drag” will be presented by Matthew Wittmann, curator of the Harvard Theatre Collection. He will offer a virtual look at the history of drag performance in the United States through photographs, ephemera, and a variety of other archival materials held by Houghton Library at Harvard University.
Registration is free and required for both virtual events, and can be found under the calendar of events on the Amesbury Public Library website or by visiting its Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
