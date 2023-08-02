AMESBURY — Ice cream, animals and good times are what families will experience Tuesday at Amesbury Public Library’s summer celebration.
Library Youth Program Director Clare Dombrowski said the celebration, which runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., is one of the library’s biggest events of the year and typically draws hundreds of folks depending on the weather.
“It always involves ice cream from Hodgies that is served by our trustees, and then some kind of event, performance or presentation, some sort of fun,” she said.
“People can also pick out a free book. We raffle off our creature that we’ve been hiding around town. This year, it’s Lionni the Lion,” Dombrowski said, adding that the event has been held for years.
She said one thing that changes each year is the featured performer.
“This year is Animal Adventure, so we have a variety of animals who are coming. So that is a great thing for the whole family to enjoy. We are crossing our fingers for good weather,” Dombrowski said.
Animal Adventures general manager Chris Geary spoke about what people can expect to see at one of their shows.
“Different reptiles and mammals, like alligators, snakes, chinchillas, ferrets, hedgehogs, bunny rabbits, smaller reptiles and lizards, frogs. Sometimes, you’ll even see an owl, or an armadillo, or a kinkajou, a porcupine or a skunk,” Geary said.
He explained why his organization travels around to put on these performances.
“Conservation is kind of the big thing. If we can teach people about animals and conservation, it helps people care about them. And, of course, it earns money to be able to care for all these animals which cannot be released into the wild,” Geary said.
He shared what he most enjoys about showing the animals.
“Just seeing how people connect with the animals, and how it brings joy to pretty much everybody,” Geary said.
Since the fun takes place outside, Dombrowski said families are asked to bring blankets and chairs.
“It is free to anyone who would like to come,” she said.
Dombrowski explained why it is important for the library to offer events such as the summer celebration, crediting the financial support from the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library and various grants for making them possible.
“We can bring in performers and presenters and things like live animals to this community while trying to take as many barriers away from being able to experience those kinds of cultural or scientific or literacy events,” Dombrowski said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
