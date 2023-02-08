AMESBURY — A new technological age is being ushered in at Amesbury Public Library thanks to a helping hand.
The library was recently awarded a Sustainable and Resilient New England Libraries Grant for $8,200 from the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.
ASRL is a professional network dedicated to the positive growth and development of libraries serving rural and small communities.
The library was awarded the grant on Dec. 19, and formally accepted by the City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting. Now, the library has announced its intention to use the funds from the grant to update some of their core technology.
Library Director Aimie Westphal explained the library has nine public computers available to all ages and that they are the oldest machines in the building.
Typically, she added, they replace technology slowly though state aid and supplements, but with this grant they will be able to update eight of the nine computers at the same time.
“When I heard about this grant, I thought it was a great opportunity to replace all of our oldest machines with new technology for the community in one fell swoop,” Westphal said.
Westphal spoke to the importance of providing up-to-date computers to the community, describing it as an essential service.
“Not everyone has internet, as I hope in today's day and age most people recognize. Regardless of how well you feel your community is doing, there's always going to be people who don't have access to internet without some support,” Westphal said.
Head of Youth Services Clare Dombrowski spoke about some of the ways the new technology would help.
“One of the computers that we're definitely updating is our homework computer so kids can do homework, and also we offer other things like ABC Mouse, which is a preschool and kindergarten computer program that's very popular to do here at the library,” Dombrowski said.
She said having technology that is fast enough to keep up with the demand will be important going forward.
In addition to the updated computers, the library will also be purchasing a new iPad to replace an outdated one.
“We use those for outreach events. This last summer we had a presence at the Amesbury Farmer's Market each week with a pop-up library, and what made it possible was having an iPad,” Westphal said.
In a statement sent to The Daily News, Mayor Kassandra Gove praised library staff while thanking ASLR for its generosity.
“The replacement of the older, heavily used computers will be a welcome upgrade to our offerings for the community. Our library director, Aimie Westphal, and her staff, continue to find resources to fund improvements, add services, and support programming,” Gove said.
A post to the official Amesbury Public Library Facebook pages states the unveiling of the new equipment will be in the coming weeks.
