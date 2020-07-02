AMESBURY — Join Amesbury Public Library this summer in writing or drawing.
Each week, there will be a different prompt to stoke one's creativity that can be found in the newspaper, on the library website or on social media. This is open to young children, teens and adults.
For a free journal, contact the library or you can use your own supplies.
Week 1 prompt: Imagine going back in time. Where and what time period would you visit. Why?
Want to share what you create? The library is hosting an online bulletin board on its webpage so either send items to kids@amesburylibrary.org or drop them off at the library.
For more information, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-8148. This program is funded by the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library.
