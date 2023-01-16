AMEBSURY — Young or old, everyone enjoys reading to a certain extent. To bring every reader together, Amesbury Public Library is inviting residents of all ages to participate in its winter reading program.
To take part in the program, which runs through March 15, folks need only to download the Beanstack app on a device or visit the library website to register and start taking part and earning badges, according to a press release from the library.
Participating will provide the chance to be entered into a raffle for games, puzzles and cozy blankets, and earning badges will earn prizes based on one’s age.
Assistant Director Stephanie Smith explained why the library offers the program.
“Winter can be a time that is challenging for a lot of people. Isolation isn’t quite like it was in the last two winters, people are able to get out and do more things and see more people this winter for the most part,” Smith said. “But we still feel like it’s a great chance to engage with our patrons during a time where people might have a little bit more free time.”
She said the program was a big success last year.
“So, winter reading last year across age groups, we had 221 people sign up. And they read a total of 157,397 minutes and completed 983 activity badges,” Smith said.
Head of Youth Services Clare Dombrowski explained how the program is broken down by age group.
“So we have it divided so there’s adult and then there’s a middle school and high school program, and then there’s an elementary school program,” Dombrowski said.
She said the theme for middle and high school participants is “Read Your Mood.”
“They can listen to podcasts, they can listen to audiobooks, they can read, they can read an article online,” Dombrowski said. “We sort of encourage them to do whatever media they want to do. And then also have activities such as journaling about your emotions or doing various winter activities.”
Dombrowski explained how the library and Amesbury’s elementary schools collaborate to create a paper badging sheet for young students that earns them a free book at either the public or school library as they complete the sheets in addition to a virtual program.
She said her favorite part of the program is seeing kids discover new interests.
“One of the things that we do, especially with the elementary school, is try and make sure that each of those badges is different topics,” Dombrowski said. “So maybe a kid who doesn’t realize that they really enjoy cookbooks might discover that they really enjoy following a recipe and cooking. Or another kid might enjoy graphic novels but realize that there’s a ton of nonfiction out there that is of interest to them.”
“So I think it’s about broadening those pathways to literacy.”
Seventh- through ninth-graders can enjoy activities in person each Wednesday at 3 p.m., and children can search for penguins all over the library, according to the release. Additionally, a letter scavenger hunt will take place in downtown business windows along with select residential windows.
As rewards, children in prekindergarten through fourth grade will earn a free book with six badges while adults and middle and high school participants will earn a free drink at Ovedia Chocolates in downtown Amesbury. All reading and activities are self-reported and do not require proof.
For more information and also additional activities, visit the library website, social media or visit Amesbury Public Library.
