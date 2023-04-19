AMESBURY — It is never too early to get kids reading. and parents hoping their child will be the country’s next poet laureate or Nobel Prize-winning author can get a head start by attending the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program at Amesbury Public Library.
The program, held every Thursday, starts this week with sessions beginning at 9:45 a.m. It does not require registration and is offered to children and their caregivers.
Head of Youth Services Claire Dombrowski said the library has been offering “Mother Goose on the Loose” for 15 years. She explained that it is a program created by Baltimore librarian Betsy Diamant-Cohen.
“It is a specific program that really tries to bring in the science about brain development that is going on in kids from the moment they’re born and what kind of things that we as librarians do in terms of literacy and in terms of building all of those lovely neural pathways to get kids excited about reading and words and language,” Dombrowski said.
She said attendance fluctuates depending on the season, ranging from only a few participants to up to 20.
“It is definitely a very popular program,” Dombrowski said. “It’s one of the few programs we offer for that age group of the zero to 23 months. So it’s a really important program that we have, so we try and offer it as much as we can.”
She said it will continue through mid-June before picking up again later in the summer.
“It is, of course, an outdoor program, so we try and run it for as much of the nice weather of the year that we can,” Dombrowski said.
She called “Mother Goose on the Loose” one of the library’s favorite programs.
“It is really great to see, especially when kids attend for a number of months,” Dombrowski said. “You see the development happen and you see the kids really becoming interactive. I’ve also been here for a long time, so I have seen a lot of those kids also grow up into now high schoolers.”
Each session typically offers 30 minutes of structured time followed by 15 to 20 minutes of playtime, she said.
Diamant-Cohen said it is “unbelievable” how much her program has grown.
Most recently, Diamant-Cohen said she spoke about the program at the World Literacy Summit in Oxford, England. At the summit, she talked about how the program is now used in homeless shelters, prisons, neonatal intensive care units and other unexpected places on top of already being used in libraries across the nation.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Diamant-Cohen said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
