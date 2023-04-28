AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Library is feeling a little more flush after recently receiving a $73,940 grant from the Mass Cultural Council.
The grant comes as part of the council’s Cultural Sector Recovery Grant for Organizations Program, which offers unrestricted grants ranging from $5,000 to $75,000 to Massachusetts cultural organizations, collectives and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Executive Director Aimie Westphal said she is still working out the specifics but explained how the money would be spent.
“One of the main things we’ll be doing is updating our website and addressing the technology in the reference room that’s for the public,” she said.
Westphal said they have an old public copier that no longer meets visitors’ needs. She said grants like this are essential to keeping the library functioning, with its operating budget helping to maintain the status quo but leaving no room to replace or improve technology.
“We rely entirely on our Friends group for programming dollars,” Westphal said. “We help support technology purchases through our state aid that we get from being a certified library in Massachusetts, which is another hugely helpful source.
“But something like this type of grant is just a huge injection to allow us to think a little bigger, and not just make sure our computers are within the last five years but to actually go beyond that and do something exciting,” she said.
Westphal said applying for the grant involved gathering financial documents for the Cultural Council as well as completing a short write-up describing what makes the library a cultural institution and why its programming is valued in the community.
“It was a relatively simple application, and I would say the process was really more of an evaluation process from the MCC of the applicants,” she said.
Bethann Steiner, the council’s public affairs director, said this is a one-time program that relies on funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help individuals and organizations. The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, diverted more than $5.2 billion to Massachusetts.
“We had $61 million for pandemic recovery exercises, and in total $51 million went out in awards for these two pandemic recovery programs,” Steiner said. “So it was one time and it has really been quite an undertaking.”
Westphal said it was amazing to receive a grant for nearly the maximum possible amount.
“To get such a high number was incredibly gratifying,” she said. “We’re always looking for more funding to do more exciting things and just improve the existing things that we offer and the services we offer the community. This gives us just a lot of possibilities that we didn’t have before.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
