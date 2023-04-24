AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Library gave a taste of what folks can expect for the future when it released the library’s strategic plan last week.
Work on the plan, which will guide the library’s day-to-day operations from fiscal 2024 to 2026, began in January 2022 and was finalized in October.
Library Director Aimie Westphal said that under the guidance of Barbara Alevras of Sage Consulting Services, the library formed a strategic planning advisory committee. The committee consisted of Westphal, a trustee, the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library chairperson, two staff members and members of the community.
“That group met three times to talk through some of the big themes that were coming out of the data that we got from a community survey that was out last May both electronically and we had physical copies in the library and around town,” Westphal said. “We got more than we did for the community survey we did just generally during the pandemic to kind of get a read on things, so that was really exciting.”
She said they also had two focus groups run by their consultant. She said one consistent piece of feedback that jumped out at her was the building and the attention it needs.
“We aren’t ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” Westphal said. “We don’t have an elevator, so not all levels are accessible, which is something that is always a major challenge for us and I know the community knows that, but the way it came up was really interesting in these different forms across the focus groups and the survey and the people sort of sharing that feedback with us.”
The strategic plan outlines five goals: increase awareness of the library’s value, invest in the current team, workflows and infrastructure, to mobilize and activate the community of support, and ensure the building and facilities meet the community’s needs.
Westphal elaborated on how they will work toward those goals.
“We’re going to be focusing a lot on team services, trying to evaluate what the teens need, doing some different offerings to gauge that, and focusing on our local history collections, digitizing some more and expanding that as much as we can in the coming fiscal year,” she said. “And modernizing our technology is a big one. We’ve slowly started that and it’s going to ramp up with this big networking project that we’re doing hopefully later this year.”
In the statement released by the library, board of trustees Chairperson Anne Campbell shared her thoughts on kicking off the new strategy.
“As a member of the library board of trustees, I was pleased to participate in the strategic planning process, and I’m excited to see the library’s vision and mission come to life in this new plan,” Campbell said.
