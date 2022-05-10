AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Schools will hold a second round of preschool screenings.
As part of the citywide Child Find program, the school district has open spots at Amesbury Elementary and Cashman Elementary in its morning programs.
To qualify, children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1. Screenings will be held at Amesbury Elementary, located at 20 South Hampton Road, on Tuesday, June 14.
For parents or guardians interested in learning more about the pre-k lottery and next steps to take, call 978-388-3659 for a screening appointment.
