AMESBURY — Class begins in the city next month, but local educators are still unsure when they will return to school and, if so, for how long.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni met with his five school principals Wednesday to work out the start of the 2020-21 school year.
According to Fulgoni, teachers returned to their buildings on Thursday and are expected to take part in 11 professional development days before classes begin remotely on Tuesday, Sept. 15
“Teachers are coming in to be able to work and teach remotely and they will be able to access their classroom and the resources in their classrooms for at least two days a week,” Fulgoni said. “Then they will be teaching out of their homes, or in the building all of the other days.”
Remote learning will continue at least until Oct. 2 when an assessment will be made by the district.
“Oct. 2 is the first check-in date when we will do an assessment,” said Lyn Jacques, the director of teaching and learning. “If we determine, at that time, that it is safe to go to a hybrid model, then it would happen two weeks later. So every month we will have a different check-in date.”
According to Fulgoni, the district will be following the recommendations of the Department of Public Health and metrics from the state but the School Committee will make the ultimate decision on when students return to the school buildings.
The district is operating on a 1/12, level-services budget for the month of September.
Depending on whether or not the City Council adopts the School Committee’s $33.6 million recommended budget over Mayor Kassandra Gove’s $32.7 million level-funded allocation next month, up to 15 jobs could be eliminated by the end of October, according to Fulgoni.
“We would maintain all of the positions if the School Committee’s budget is approved but we would still have to make about $1 million in cuts,” said finance director Joan Liporto.
Fulgoni said the $1 million in cuts would come in the form of supplies and equipment.
“No one will lose a paycheck if the School Committee’s budget is funded,” Fulgoni said. “If we are level-funded then 15 positions will be eliminated.”
All five of the district’s school buildings have been updated to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic with all desks spread at least five-feet apart from each other and sanitation stations have been installed in the hallways.
“We’re ready,” Amesbury Innovation High School Principal Eryn Maguire said.
Special education classes will take place on campus beginning Monday, Sept. 21 and the School Committee is also expected to vote on whether or not to offer fall high school athletics on Sept. 8
“That would be everything except football, cheering and unified basketball,” high school Principal Elizabeth McAndrews said. “So it would be, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf.”
McAndrews said football, cheering and unified basketball are expected to be moved into early 2021.
“We are looking at putting those into a Fall 2 season which would be around Feb. 22 to April,” McAndrews said. “That’s the only change of the season between them.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
