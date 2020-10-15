AMESBURY — With a global pandemic taking place, a presidential election looming and schoolchildren learning from home, many adults could use a break.
So, the city's Recreation Department will offer its first adult programming when it kicks off two days of "Acrylics in the Woods" this weekend.
Local artist Ron Quinn will teach newcomers and experienced painters the art of acrylic painting at the Camp Kent Environmental Center on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25, are the rain dates. Camp Kent is at 92 South Hampton Road.
Program registration is $80 and includes the cost of the canvas, brushes and paints. Interested adults can sign up at www.amesburyrec.com.
Jimmy Olsen, the Recreation Department's assistant director, said he has wanted to offer adult programming ever since he was brought on in 2017.
"It took me a couple of years to get it to the point where we could offer it and, once we did, a lot of people were interested,” Olsen said.
Quinn is a graduate of the Massachusetts College of Art and has become well-known in the city for his impressionist artwork.
"We're really looking for anybody to join," Quinn said. "Beginners would be great. They really don't have anything they are trying to work with. You can get them on the path that you want them on and if not, I have dealt with so many different styles that I can help anybody along."
Painting is very much like golfing, according to Quinn.
"Everybody's got a different swing, it's the same way in painting," he said. "Everybody has different styles and ways in which they paint. You can work with them the same way you work with somebody on their golf swing."
Quinn said he has an interest in working with younger and even older age groups in the future.
"We would like to turn this into a series of activities at Camp Kent for adults," Olsen said. "We have already been talking about what the next series of activities would be and how to do them and how to keep them fresh."
The new program has been filling up very quickly, Olsen said.
"We still have a couple of spots open right now and we are hoping to make this into a series where we can do multiple events with Ron," Olsen said. "But we just want to offer this to adults this time. We will have an instructor there who is going to be able to help you. You can take a walk around Camp Kent and figure out where you want to set up to paint. I think it is going to be a great time."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
