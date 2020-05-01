AMESBURY — School security will be getting a boost in the future thanks to a $50,000 state grant.
Mayor Kassandra Gove made taking a more aggressive approach to obtain state grants a focal point of her 2019 mayoral campaign. The $50,000 comes from the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative's $1.9 million Local Equipment and Technology Grant fund.
The city is expected to use the money to install and upgrade security equipment in all five of its public school buildings.
"Our office has a really broad perspective on budgeting and funding opportunities," Gove said. "The request for school safety and security equipment came up again this year from every school principal. Recognizing that the general fund budget is tight, and there are particular items that are easier to fund with grant opportunities, this being one of them, was a great opportunity for us to pull that out and seek alternative funding."
The mayor thanked state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, for their assistance in obtaining the grant.
"We actually asked for this as an earmark," Gove said. "(Kelcourse) alerted us to the fact that this grant would be opening."
Police Chief William Scholtz said the types of security technology the added funding helps to provide could prove critical in the future.
"This type of technology is huge for us as a tool to defend and pre-empt any type of issues coming into the school as long as it is working right," Scholtz said. "The problem that we have is that all of the technology, even in the new high school, has begun to fall by the wayside. This is not due to anyone's neglect. But as time has gone on, each of the cameras has fallen offline and they need to be replaced."
Scholtz said he also intends to look into electronic locks for school doors.
"These are all things that we have to look at," he said. "If you had someone in the school, God forbid, that starts doing something really bad, we can isolate them and we know where the threat is. Then, we can address it. That makes it all that much easier for us."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
