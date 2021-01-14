AMESBURY — The city has been awarded $625,000 to reduce youth substance abuse over the next five years.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the Drug Free Communities grant, which will be administered in conjunction with the Partnership for Amesbury Community and Teens as well as the Essex County Asset Builder Network.
The Essex County Asset Builder Network is a collaboration involving the city and Newburyport, Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury aimed at reducing risky behavior by young people.
Amesbury will receive $125,000 a year for five years to help increase the Partnership for Amesbury Community and Teens’ capacity by hiring a full-time project coordinator and reducing youth substance abuse by addressing risk and protective factors.
The Partnership for Amesbury Community and Teens is a collaboration with city schools, law enforcement, local organizations, health care, parents and youths to create a community that supports young people by increasing support and decreasing risk factors.
Amesbury High School’s acting principal, Danielle Ricci, has been working with the partnership since its inception in 2018 and said the grant would allow the partnership to hire a full-time project coordinator.
“We have been very lucky to have community members come forward and voluntarily support our spaces,” she said. “We have a parent speaker series running and we have also had a big career fair but now we have the opportunity to really kind of roll with this and put some of the vision that we have been talking about for the past few years into action.”
The partnership collected data from youth surveys and public safety reports, finding that 47% of the city’s youths reported drinking alcohol at least once and 21% said they had a drink in the last 30 days, according to a press release from Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office.
The partnership also found that 40% of high school students reported feeling stressed fairly or very often, and one in every four youths reported feeling sad or depressed most or all of the time in the past month.
Tina Los, associate director of the Essex County Asset Builder Network, said in the press release that the grant award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Partnership for Amesbury Community and Teens over the past three years.
“These are highly competitive grants, and communities must show commitment and that they are able to work together to accomplish goals,” Los said. “This grant will allow us to expand our impact, and build sustainability of programming.”
Gove, who has been involved with the Partnership for Amesbury Community and Teens since its inception, said in the press release that the organization has been crucial in engaging with the city’s youths and addressing their concerns.
“This grant will allow us to expand the important work that’s already being done, reaching more of Amesbury’s youth and having a bigger, positive impact on their lives,” Gove said.
